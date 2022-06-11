Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,395.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DESP stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
