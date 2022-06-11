Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,395.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.