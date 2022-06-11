Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.75.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $290.41 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

