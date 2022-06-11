Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,731 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

