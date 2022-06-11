Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 307.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,078,000 after buying an additional 131,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

