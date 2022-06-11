Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Tyler Technologies worth $138,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,089,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

NYSE TYL opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average of $437.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,759. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

