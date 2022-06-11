Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 177,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Halliburton worth $147,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,330,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.49 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

