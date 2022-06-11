Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,507,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,838 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $154,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after buying an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.26 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

