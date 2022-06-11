Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Atlassian worth $169,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.