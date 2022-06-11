Legal & General Group Plc Has $172.82 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $172,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.21.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

