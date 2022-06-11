Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 18,340 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

