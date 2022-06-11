MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.