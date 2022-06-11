Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,271,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $304.10 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.