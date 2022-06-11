Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.