Millennium Management LLC Purchases 868,359 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Unum Group worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 706,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

