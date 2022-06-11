MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

