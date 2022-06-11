Capital International Investors Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,985,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 915,914 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,601,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.