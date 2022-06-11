Cat Rock Capital Management LP Sells 125,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.