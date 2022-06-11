MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

