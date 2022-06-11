CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

