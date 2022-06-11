Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

