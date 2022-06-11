Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

