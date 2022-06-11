21,205 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,205 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

