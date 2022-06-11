MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after buying an additional 199,834 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 76.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,269,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $182,207,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.32.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

