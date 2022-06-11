Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,475 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

