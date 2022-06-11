King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 90 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,319.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,871,000 after buying an additional 463,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

MAR stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

