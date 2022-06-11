19,830 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

WMB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

