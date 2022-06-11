Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

