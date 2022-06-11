King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $957,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LUMN stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

