GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GSI Technology Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.