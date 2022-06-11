King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 5,572 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

