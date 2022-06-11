Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.