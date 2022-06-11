Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 892,194 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,505,000 after acquiring an additional 596,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Yum China stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

