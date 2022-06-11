Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 208,353 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,353 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.14% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.