1,795 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in STERIS by 6,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in STERIS by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 6,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STE stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $196.72 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.
In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.
STERIS Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.