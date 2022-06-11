Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.85% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $153,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $129.02 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

