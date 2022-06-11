Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $135,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,505,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

WTRG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

