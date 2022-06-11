Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,382 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of Avery Dennison worth $138,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

