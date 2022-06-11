Legal & General Group Plc Sells 324,992 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467,819 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 324,992 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Barrick Gold worth $142,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

