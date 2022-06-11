Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 37,129 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $153,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.