Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,845 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,047 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Expedia Group worth $162,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

