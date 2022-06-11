Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,833 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.71% of NVR worth $146,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,173.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,998.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,353.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,950.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

