Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,399 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $156,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,908,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,960 shares of company stock worth $13,143,608. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $196.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

