Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 26,873 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

