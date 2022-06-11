American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.
American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.
