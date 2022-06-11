American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

