Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,196 shares of company stock worth $3,359,759. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.92.

TYL opened at $337.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.