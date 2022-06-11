Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.71 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Crown worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

