Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.08 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.