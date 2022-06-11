Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 440,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.