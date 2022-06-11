Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,630,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

Shares of CI stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

