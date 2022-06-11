Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 280,798 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CF Industries by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.97.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

